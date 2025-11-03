Meghan Markle's Dodgers celebration video sparks backlash online: 'Fake'

Meghan Markle accused of faking celebration after Dodgers’ World Series win

Meghan Markle received heated criticism online after a video showed her celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the clip, shared by the Duchess of Sussex’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen, she could be seen jumping and cheering while Prince Harry, a Blue Jays supporter, appeared less enthusiastic.

Soon after the video was posted, social media users accused Meghan of “staging” her excitement, calling the video “fake” and “set up.”

“Best game ever! Sorry H your team didn’t win but mine did. Dodgers I LOVE YOU!” the caption on the video read.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Looks so fake,” while another added, “She is so fake!”

“Cameras constantly filming every moment,” another noted.

Another user penned, “This is irritating to see. Fake AF. Of course it was NOT staged because, you know, the camera was perfectly positioned to capture everyone."

“Oh my gosh! Look how happy we are and so into each other. See, we have a friend and it’s not my bottle of wine.”