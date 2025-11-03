 
Prince William talks at length about life's challenges and woes

Prince William tugs at heartstrings as he explains what it means to make it through to the other side of challenges

Geo News Digital Desk
November 03, 2025

Prince William talks of challenges, conviction & the heart that brings them to life
Prince William has just taken an emotional stance and sat down to discuss what the Earthshot prize has meant to him since its inception.

The father-of-three spoke about this during an interview with Hello! and during that chat he started off by explaining how important ‘urgent optimism’ is, and how it serves as “the heartbeat of The Earthshot Prize.”

The Prince of Wales also added, “it's the belief that although the challenges we face are immense, the solutions are within reach and we must act with speed and conviction to bring them to life.”

However, he also made sure to explain that its “not blind hope,” by any means. “It's hope backed by evidence, by ingenuity and by the courage of those who refuse to give up on our planet.”

For those unversed, this prize this award has been created in collaboration with naturalist David Attenborough, back in October of 2020.

With this years’ event being held in Brazil, the royal also showcased his excitement and added, “I feel deeply honoured to be heading to Brazil, a country of extraordinary natural beauty and cultural vibrancy. Rio, with its energy, its people and its iconic landscapes, feels like the perfect place to celebrate the power of environmental innovation.”

