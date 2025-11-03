Prince William, Kate Middleton all set to follow Meghan Markle, Harry's footsteps

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are all set to follow Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s footsteps with their major move.

Prince Harry and Meghan have secretly donated for a country, the Duke and Duchess hold close to their hearts after devastating news from there.

Advertisement

The royal couple made the donations after Hurricane Melissa was finally leaving the Caribbean after battering communities there for days, leaving a trail of devastation that killed around 50 people.

Melissa smashed into both Jamaica and Cuba with enormous force, and residents were assessing their losses and the long road to recovery.

They said, “These communities need our support now. We’ve donated, and ask you to give whatever support you can, large or small, because every little helps.”

Hours after Meghan and Harry’s donations, royal expert Emily Ferguson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Kensington Palace statement.

Prince William’s spokesperson said, “The Prince and Princess have also been following the terrible events in Jamaica over the last week. He will be personally donating to the relief efforts to support those impacted by Hurricane Melissa.”

Meanwhile, William and Kate also expressed their thoughts for the families and friends of all those impacted by the horrific events last night near Huntingdon.