Sarah Ferguson plans big move to protect Princess Eugenie, Beatrice titles after Prince William ultimatum

Sarah Ferguson plans big move to protect Princess Eugenie, Beatrice titles

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly planning a big move to protect the royal titles of her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie following a threat from Prince William.

William held a secret meeting with his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice and gave them ‘ultimatum’, a royal expert has claimed.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales threatened to remove the titles of Beatrice and Eugenie unless they pressured their disgraced father Prince Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge.

The outlet, quoted Emily Maitlis, the broadcaster who grilled Andrew in his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019, "There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.”

Amid these claims, the insiders tell the Woman’s Day now, Sarah is considering whether leaving the country – even for a short time – might help keep her daughters safe.

Royal expert Phil Dampier also shares, “Sarah’s sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia.

“Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her. Like many families with loved ones on the other side of the world, she would miss her daughters and grandkids.”

The royal expert continued, “But they could always visit and at least she would be free to live again.”