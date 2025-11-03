Prince William planning measures for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids are to face a major change once their uncle becomes King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids are reportedly in line to face a major shift in royal protocol once their uncle becomes King of England.

News of this has been shared by a close pal of the monarch in waiting, and according to The Daily Beast claim that Prince William finds it a situation “beyond parody”.

Advertisement

Reason being “William obviously isn't going to hire Archie and Lilibet. This is just trolling on the part of Harry and Meghan.”

That same friend also explained how different the HRH is to other official titles like a dukedom because it’s a way to address members of the Firm, not an official title.

They were also quoted saying, “An HRH is bestowed by letters patent, which is basically a fancy way of saying it is a legally binding royal decree - and by precedent, an HRH can be taken away by royal decree also.”

“Look at Diana and Fergie,” the anonymous pal pointed out. “The HRHs weren't removed 'because they got divorced,' the rules were quietly changed to remove HRHs from royal exes. There is a difference.”

What makes the matter even sticker at the moment is the fact that “they have asked the Sussexes politely to stop using the style, to no avail, so I imagine William will simply issue new letters patent to formally remove the entire family's right to use HRH when he becomes King.”

Before concluding, the friend explained that this might even come as “part of a wider tidying up exercise to reduce, more broadly, the number of HRHs in circulation.”

The US-based royals are the only children of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and are currently aged 6 and 4 respectively.