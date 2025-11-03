Sarah Ferguson's pal reveals former Duchess' biggest mistake

Friend of Fergie reveals what really damaged her reputation

Sarah Ferguson’s friend has opened up on the former Duchess of York’s biggest mistake as she is once again in the spotlight.

Amid renewed scrutiny over her and Andrew’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a friend of Fergie claimed her loyalty to her ex-husband has cost her her reputation.

Advertisement

Speaking on Channel 5’s Vanessa, Lizzie Cundy said that Sarah’s loyalty to Andrew and poor judgment have “cost her dearly.”

She suggested that her connection to ex-Prince Andrew continues to affect how the public sees her.

“I’m afraid Sarah's biggest mistake was her loyalty to Andrew, because that mud has stuck on her,” Cundy said.

She added, “Sadly because of her lack of judgement and her underlying loyalty to Andrew, it's really cost her. She can’t be linked with Andrew unfortunately.”

This comes as Fergie founds herself without a home as King Charles orders his "disgraced" brother, now Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, to leave the Royal Lodge.

To add to it, Charles also removed Andrew's royal titles, including Prince, amid pressure to take strict action against him.