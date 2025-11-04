Andrew 'rarely-tested mind' has a lot of 'worms' in it, says expert

Donald Trump is called out for expressing his sadness over Andrew’s exile.

The President of America, who shared his two cen ts on the ‘terrible’ thing that has happened with the former Duke of York, is told the Royal deserves no compassion.

Fleet Street Fox writes for Mirror: “But the Royals? Nah. Not even Andrew has suffered much in comparison, although it's highly likely he's struggling to cope with the disgust, outrage and disgrace that has poured upon him. Having apparently never been told ‘no’ for 65 years, he simply won't have the tools to deal with his first-ever personal calamity. What must be weighing on his rarely-tested mind is that this particular can still has a lot of very wriggly worms in it.”

She added: “It is typical of Trump - a white, privileged, billionaire who also partied with dodgy financier Epstein - that he expressed sympathy for his fellow white, privileged billionaires and how sad it is for them.”

The expert then noted: “And with a scandal that has grown global legs mainly because it involved a senior Royal who mostly focused on himself, such people have been the centre of media coverage.”