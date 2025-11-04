Prince William shares glimpse into lifeguards' work in Brazil

Prince William praises Copacabana's superheroes in Brazil

Prince William, the Prince of Wales visited one of the world's most visited beaches Copacabana Beach during his Brazil trip.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a glimpse from William's beach visit.

The pictures from Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana beach showed William chatting with lifeguards and touring rescue boats. He also smiled for the pictures on the golden sands of Copacabana.

The caption paid tribute to the emergency responders, stating, "Protecting Copacabana Beach is a full-time occupation - and not just when it comes to saving lives!"

On behalf of Prince William, it further read, "Facinating to meet the emergency reponders keeping people safe on one of the world’s most visited beaches."

"From operating boats and helicopters, to engaging young people through ocean sustainability projects, the beach’s lifeguards are the Copacabana’s superheroes!" it concluded.

On the other hand, William also played volleyball on the beach. The video shared from the official handle showed the heir to the British throne joined Olympian Carolina Solberg to play sport.

"Volleyball on Copacabana Beach!" the caption revealed.

Adding, "Great fun joining Olympian @carol_solberg’s beach volleyball school which is aiming to transform the lives of disadvantaged children through sport. An amazing project."

The Prince of Wales continues his Brazil trip to promote this year's Earthshot Prize awards.