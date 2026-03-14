Kate Middleton makes painful admission about cancer

Kate Middleton reveals cancer changes her life

Even in remission, Kate can no longer 'function normally'



The royal family's much loved Princess, Kate Middleton, has kept nothing in the dark from her fans, describing her cancer journey as a life-changing experience that has required her to find a new normal through major lifestyle shifts.

The future queen, who's currently in remission, often shares specific change to her daily habits.

During a visit to Colchester Hospital in southeast England last year in July, the 44-year-old princess said it had been “really, really difficult” time in her life.

She continued: “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually [that’s not the case].”

Princess Kate announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer and said she was in remission in January 2025. She has not disclosed what type of cancer she was diagnosed.

Despite this, she recently said she can no longer “function normally at home as [she] perhaps once used to.”

Finding a “new normal … takes time,” according to the British royal.

She added, "It’s a roller coaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times.”

She has often spoken openly about the challenges of post-cancer recovery. Most recently, Prince William's wife shared that she has significantly reduced alcohol consumption after her diagnosis.

She offered the insight while visiting the Southwark Brewing Company in London on March 12, one of several stops she and Prince William made around the River Thames that day.

While pouring pints at the business, Princess Kate said, "Since my diagnosis, I haven’t had much alcohol. It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now," Matt Wilkinson of The Sun wrote on X.

The royal editor added that Kate then turned her attention to William and said, "But you like cider," referring to her husband's go-to drink.

The royal promptly supports others currently facing similar health challenges.

In her video message, she shared to commemorate World Cancer Day on Februar 4, expressed her solidarity with anyone affected by cancer.

The mother of three added, "My thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery."

She went on to highlight the brutal truth about the disease, adding: "Cancer touches so many lives — not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them."