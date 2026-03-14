Prince William celebrates milestone in new statement: ‘life-changing’

Prince William, who is set to leave to Italy for a key event, paused to shared an important statement for an initiative that he has been supporting for quite some time.

Kensington Palace on Saturday, shared a personal message from the Prince of Wales in which he sent best wishes to the Swimathon charity, which has been operating for the past four decades for a “life-changing” purpose.

“Congratulations to @swimathon_uk on 40 years of bringing people together through swimming,” the message read. “It’s so inspiring to see hundreds of thousands of people taking part while raising millions for life-changing charities.”

The statement was signed off as “W”, indicating that the future king himself had written it.

Swimathon is held every year in March in over 450 pools across the UK and raises funds for Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie, and the Swimathon Foundation. It has raised over £50million since its launch in 1986.

The fundraising event will be held from 20 to 22 March 2026 as the UK will host the challenge.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have partnered with the charity previously via The Royal Foundation alongside Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean to help children across the UK learn how to swim.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate are avid swimmers themselves and have spoken about how important it is for young children to learn this particular skill.