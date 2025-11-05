Earthshot Prize Awards Night 2025 share highlights from last nights' performances

The Earthshot Prize Awards Night 2025 show off what happened last night

A recap video of everything that happened at last night’s awards has just been shared to the official Instagram page and the collection includes all the highlights.

The post featured a chopped-together collection of clips from performances, the stage and activists alike.

The caption reads, “We're ready to celebrate our extraordinary Finalists, and name five of them Winners” being just “hours away.”

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, Its founder and president Prince William’s aim from this project is for the initiative to “champion the game-changers, the makers, the creatives, the leaders” because “when they win, we all win.”

This years’ awards will be hosted by Rio de Janeiro 2025 and operates on five Earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

According to its official website, “these simple but ambitious goals for 2030 have been developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts to repair our planet before irreversible damage occurs. Each year, from a shortlist of 15 Finalists, five Winners are awarded The Earthshot Prize – one for each Earthshot.”

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.