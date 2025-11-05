'Investigating Andrew could reveal more about the monarchy'

A royal expert has warned that investigating Andrew could reveal more about the monarchy amid calls for investigations following his title removal.

The warning has come from royal expert Meredith Constant while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

The royal expert said, "Before any potential legal action, there would need to be investigations.

"What people forget is that it’s not just his involvement with Epstein and claims made against him by Virginia Giuffre; there are also growing calls to investigate his tenure as U.K. Trade Envoy and accusations that Andrew misused his role for his own personal gain."

Meredith continued, "Starting the process of removing Andrew’s titles doesn’t necessarily make him ripe for investigation; it was a reactionary measure by the British monarchy to stop the bleeding, so to speak."

Constant also warned, "Investigating Andrew could reveal more about the monarchy, especially around finances, or how the government has prevented journalists from investigating his time as U.K. Trade Envoy."

The royal expert added more digging into Andrew could expose and take down “other individuals and even institutions”.

Moreover, another royal expert Hilary Fordwich has noted that public outcry cannot be ignored for long.