Sean "Diddy" Combs could do Jennifer Lopez 'serious damage' with tell all

Sean Diddy Combs plans to divulge all about Jennifer Lopez's past

Sean "Diddy" Combs can’t wait to get back at Jennifer Lopez when he gets out of prison.

According to insiders, Combs intends to do a tell-all interview once he’s released in May 2028 and spill the secrets of those who didn’t support him during the trial, and top of that list is Jennifer Lopez.

"Everyone knows Diddy wanted J.Lo's help while he's been locked up. A word of support from her would have meant everything to him, and she stayed silent," a tipster said, per Radar Online.

According to insiders, the On The Floor hitmaker is afraid that her ex-boyfriend, who coproduced her debut album, will dish dirt about her.

"He's going to get out and have a platform to speak. Word is he's going to reward the people who stood by him – and punish the ones who didn't," the insider shared.

"He knows the real Jennifer and how ruthless she can be. If he chooses to spill all the gory details, there's no telling the damage it could do," they continued.

"There's always been rumors floating around that his questionable business tactics were behind her sudden rise to the top, so there's certainly a lot he could divulge," the mole added.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs dated from 1999 to 2001.