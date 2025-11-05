 
Geo News

Video of Prince William rushing to public toilet goes viral in Brazil

Prince William is seen visiting a public toilet in a video widely circulated on social media in Brazil

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 05, 2025

Prince William's visit to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize awards took an unexpected turn when he was filmed entering a public toilet escorted by a security guard in Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement

The video has been widely circulated online in Brazil with funny comments.

Video of Prince William rushing to public toilet goes viral in Brazil

Meanwhile, ahead of the Earthshot Prize award ceremony,  William on Tuesday announced  a new initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous communities and environmental activists who often risk their lives to protect Brazil's Amazon rainforest.

He flew into Rio de Janeiro on Monday, hoping to refocus attention away from the scandal of his uncle Andrew and back on the royals' causes.

William has never been to Brazil or Latin America before, while his father, King Charles last went there in 2009.

This year, the Earthshot events is taking place a week before the United Nations COP30 climate summit which is also being held in Brazil and which the prince will attend in place of his father.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 5 which will feature a host of celebrities and performances from Australian popstar Kylie Minogue and Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil.


Advertisement
David Beckham gives King Charles what even George and Amal Clooney couldn't
David Beckham gives King Charles what even George and Amal Clooney couldn't
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'ceasefire' still not secure video
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'ceasefire' still not secure
Prince William releases video ahead of big night
Prince William releases video ahead of big night
King Charles looks relieved during royal duties after Andrew storm passes
King Charles looks relieved during royal duties after Andrew storm passes
Meghan Markle, Harry at odds over ties with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid Andrew scandal
Meghan Markle, Harry at odds over ties with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice amid Andrew scandal
Prince William recreates mom Diana's iconic Brazil photo: See pic
Prince William recreates mom Diana's iconic Brazil photo: See pic
Prince Harry's spokesperson breaks silence on ‘upstaging' Earthshot with Canada tour
Prince Harry's spokesperson breaks silence on ‘upstaging' Earthshot with Canada tour
Publicly more 'vulnerable than ever' Andrew issued strong warning
Publicly more 'vulnerable than ever' Andrew issued strong warning