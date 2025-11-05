Video of Prince William rushing to public toilet goes viral in Brazil

Prince William's visit to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize awards took an unexpected turn when he was filmed entering a public toilet escorted by a security guard in Rio de Janeiro.

The video has been widely circulated online in Brazil with funny comments.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Earthshot Prize award ceremony, William on Tuesday announced a new initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous communities and environmental activists who often risk their lives to protect Brazil's Amazon rainforest.

He flew into Rio de Janeiro on Monday, hoping to refocus attention away from the scandal of his uncle Andrew and back on the royals' causes.

William has never been to Brazil or Latin America before, while his father, King Charles last went there in 2009.

This year, the Earthshot events is taking place a week before the United Nations COP30 climate summit which is also being held in Brazil and which the prince will attend in place of his father.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 5 which will feature a host of celebrities and performances from Australian popstar Kylie Minogue and Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil.



