Duke of Gloucester praises YMCA Cornwall’s new housing project

The Duke of Gloucester has sent a warm message of thanks following a visit to YMCA Cornwall earlier this month, where he officially opened a new supported housing development.

On Instagram, YMCA Cornwall shared a letter from Kensington Palace, describing it as an honour to receive recognition following the opening of its latest accommodation project, Appletree 3A.

The letter, written on behalf of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, thanked the team for their work and praised the welcome he received during his visit on 13 May 2026.

It noted that His Royal Highness was “delighted to meet so many friendly and enthusiastic people” and impressed by the impact of the charity’s work on the ground.

During the visit, the Duke toured the new facility, met residents and staff, and saw first-hand how YMCA Cornwall supports young people through community programmes services that have become increasingly vital amid rising youth homelessness across the UK.

In the letter, the Duke also passed on his “warmest regards” and appreciation to everyone involved in what he described as a memorable and meaningful visit.

YMCA Cornwall said the message reflected the importance of continued support for its work, saying that the opening of Appletree 3A marks another step in expanding safe housing options for young people across the region.