Princess Diana’s nieces are getting talked about for daring dresses at Cannes

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, the twin nieces of Princess Diana, stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival for a joint appearance at the Coward screening on 21 May.

The 33-year-old models later shared a behind the scenes Instagram video (posted 26 May), giving a rare peek into their pre-red-carpet ritual and it was pure Riviera chic.

Filmed on the balcony of their hotel, the sisters looked modern screen sirens, slipping into ethereal, sheer babydoll-inspired dresses layered with delicate lace robes by Bocan in crisp white tones.

The duo leaned into the ever-evolving “naked dress” trend, a red-carpet favourite that continues to dominate 2026 but softened it with romantic, ice-toned elegance.

Fashion’s ongoing obsession with underwear-as-outerwear was on full display too, a runway narrative seen everywhere from Miu Miu’s layered lingerie styling to Simone Rocha’s sculptural romanticism.

Sheer mesh, lace, and barely-there fabrics have become the language of modern evening wear.