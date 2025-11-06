Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Millie Bobby Brown says plastic surgery rumours left her ‘depressed’

Millie Bobby Brown says harsh online scrutiny over her appearance left her deeply shaken.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star recently opened up about the wave of plastic surgery accusations and age-related insults she faced during the Electric State press tour earlier this year.

“I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day,” Brown told British Vogue in a new interview. She made the claim as she described what was happening behind the scenes of what should have been a celebratory moment in her career.

The press run, held between February and March, saw Brown channel ’90s fashion with bleached hair and outfits borrowed from Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton. Instead of receiving praise, she became the target of cruel speculation.

“I love reading articles about my favorite people,” she said. “I understand that paparazzi have a job. But don’t, in your headline, slam me right away. It’s bullying, especially for young girls who are new to this industry and already questioning everything about it.”

The actress later addressed the backlash in a March 3 Instagram video, asking why fans who had watched her grow up “can’t seem to grow with me.”