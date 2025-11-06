Jennifer Lopez losing sleep over Sean 'Diddy' Combs new plans: Source

Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'anxious' as Sean 'Diddy' Combs plans to settle scores with her: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly anxious about what Sean “Diddy” Combs might say once he’s released from prison.

According to a new report by RadarOnline.com, the disgraced rapper, who is currently serving time after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges, is allegedly planning to “punish” those who stayed silent during his legal troubles, including Lopez.

A source told the outlet, “Everyone knows Diddy wanted J.Lo's help while he's been locked up. "

"A word of support from her would have meant everything to him, and she stayed silent.”

The insider further claimed, “He's going to get out and have a platform to speak. Word is he's going to reward the people who stood by him — and punish the ones who didn't.”

For context, Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July following a sensational federal trial but was convicted on two prostitution-related counts.

The 55-year-old Bad Boy Records cofounder has denied prosecutors' claims that he coerced women into multi-day, drug-fueled "Freak Offs."

Having been in custody since his September 2024 arrest, Diddy's prison release is currently set for May 8, 2028.