 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez losing sleep over Sean 'Diddy' Combs new plans: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs dated from 1999 to 2001

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 06, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Lopez anxious as Sean Diddy Combs plans to settle scores with her: Source
Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'anxious' as Sean 'Diddy' Combs plans to settle scores with her: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly anxious about what Sean “Diddy” Combs might say once he’s released from prison.

According to a new report by RadarOnline.com, the disgraced rapper, who is currently serving time after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges, is allegedly planning to “punish” those who stayed silent during his legal troubles, including Lopez.

Advertisement

A source told the outlet, “Everyone knows Diddy wanted J.Lo's help while he's been locked up. "

"A word of support from her would have meant everything to him, and she stayed silent.”

The insider further claimed, “He's going to get out and have a platform to speak. Word is he's going to reward the people who stood by him — and punish the ones who didn't.”

For context, Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July following a sensational federal trial but was convicted on two prostitution-related counts.

The 55-year-old Bad Boy Records cofounder has denied prosecutors' claims that he coerced women into multi-day, drug-fueled "Freak Offs."

Having been in custody since his September 2024 arrest, Diddy's prison release is currently set for May 8, 2028.

Advertisement
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about parenting with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about parenting with Jake Bongiovi
Marvel drops new 'Wonder Man' teaser video
Marvel drops new 'Wonder Man' teaser
Katy Perry gives fans what they are asking for video
Katy Perry gives fans what they are asking for
Role Model reveals Charli xcx's pointed message after 'SNL' appearance
Role Model reveals Charli xcx's pointed message after 'SNL' appearance
Tom Cruise's emotional turmoil comes to light over Ana De Armas
Tom Cruise's emotional turmoil comes to light over Ana De Armas
Revealed: What Brittany Snow asked Mandy Matney about the Murdaugh case
Revealed: What Brittany Snow asked Mandy Matney about the Murdaugh case
Dame Helen Mirren set to get big award
Dame Helen Mirren set to get big award
Taylor Momsen details how she got out of tight 'Gorrip Girl' contract
Taylor Momsen details how she got out of tight 'Gorrip Girl' contract