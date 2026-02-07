'Masters of the Universe' director reveals how Jared Leto made 'Skeletor' unique

Masters of the Universe creator Travis Knight has shared key details about the depiction of Skeletor by Jared Leto.

Leto voiced the villain in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios/Mattel live-action film starring Nicholas Galitzine as the He-Man.

Travis mentioned that he let the actor “swing for the fences” while portraying the character.

He added, “Skeletor was a really interesting villain. He looked cool. He was scary. He was funny. He was insecure. And then of course he had this distinctive voice.”

Therefore, the filmmaker wanted to create his own version of Skeletor.

Knight told Empire, “Jared approached us, because he loves Skeletor and has his own history with the character.”

“He wanted to swing for the fences. And ultimately, we landed on something that I’m really happy with”, the 52-year-old director, while adding, “Skeletor’s kind of the embodiment of toxic masculinity.”

The first glimpse of the forthcoming action sci-fi has been dropped showing Leto’s Skeletor and Galitzine’s He-Man having a face off.

Masters of the Universe also features Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin and Kristen Wig. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2026.