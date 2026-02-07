Molly Mae Hague radiates pregnancy glow as she steps out with Tommy Fury

Molly concealed her baby bump in a black coat while battling wind with Tommy

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague leaned on Tommy Fury's support as she was spotted for the first time since sharing their baby news.

The Maebe founder, who already shares a three-year-old daughter, Bambi, with her partner, took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off her second baby bump and announce the happy news.

It comes nine months after the couple, both, 26, reconciled following a brief split.

The couple stepped out together in Manchester on Friday, with Molly concealing her baby bump in a black coat while battling wind with Tommy.

What caught everyone's attention was Molly's engagement ring, since she has been wearing since reconciling with Tommy, in pictures shared by DailyMail.

The influencer previously confirmed to her sister Zoe that she had resumed wearing the ring again in the latest episodes of her Amazon Prime Video series, but Friday marked the first time she was pictured wearing it out in public.

Molly-Mae was seen smiling as she strolled alongside Tommy -exuding power couple vibes.

The couple uploaded a video, taken in January, featuring audio of Bambi saying: 'I am going to be a big sister' as she showed off her adorable jumper that had 'big sister' knitted onto the front.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple.

Tommy and Molly went from strength to strength after leaving the villa and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023 before getting engaged that July.