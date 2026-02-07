 
Taylor Swift finds another connection with football: 'Might be'

Taylor Swift is dating her NFL athlete Travis Kelce since 2024

February 07, 2026

Taylor Swift is may not ready for it but the singer is finding some lost connections.

D’Andre Swift, the Chicago Bears running back, 27, discussed about his possible relation with the pop icon given their shared last name while speaking to People magazine at the SiriusXM in San Francisco.

"I can look into it," D'Andre told the outlet of giving his ancestry a deep dive to see if the pop superstar, 36, is a long-lost relative of his, but assumes, "I don't think so though, I don't think so."

However, D’Andre hopes to be on the same family tree as Swift after sharing similar last names.

"It might be! It might be. You never know," he said with a laugh.

Although, D’Andre feels super excited to be linked with the 14-time Grammy winner by name, alone, because of the countless opportunities that have come with it, like his latest venture with Dairy Queen.

"She's amazing at what she does. It's cool," he said of Swift.

Elsewhere, the athlete mentioned he had never got a chance to meet the Anti-Hero hitmaker, he teases, “I’m looking forward to it!”

For the unversed, it wasn’t the first time that D’Andre talked about his lost connection with the singer-songwriter.

In 2023, the football player was part of the Philadelphia Eagles with Jason Kelce, the brother of Taylor's fiancé Travis Kelce.

