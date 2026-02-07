Quinton Aaron family gives encouraging update after recent health scare

Quinton Aaron’s loved ones have shared positive news about The Blind Side star as he continues to recover from a spinal stroke.

The actor was hospitalized in Atlanta late January after collapsing when his legs suddenly stopped functioning.

His family now shared in a statement to Us Weekly, he is “in a jovial mood,” laughing, smiling, and communicating well while preparing to cheer on his favorite team during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.

In their statement, the Aarons emphasized that the 41-year-old is alert and optimistic.

Moreover, it was emphasized that official health updates will only come through a blood relative via spokesperson and lifelong friend Liana Mendoza.

They also thanked ‘fans, the public and our concerned community’ for their overwhelming support and prayers.

Earlier reports confirmed that Quinton’s wife, Margarita Aaron, told TMZ he had been placed on life support but was showing signs of improvement.

A GoFundMe organized by the Veterans Aids Network continues to raise funds to support his recovery, highlighting his reputation as a generous and uplifting figure in his community.

Sandra Bullock’s former costar, best known for portraying NFL player Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning 2009 film The Blind Side, has faced health challenges before.

In March 2025, he was hospitalized with flu and pneumonia symptoms but recovered.