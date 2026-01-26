Will Smith Oscars return claim goes viral but here’s what really happened

Will Smith has once again found himself at the centre of online chatter, after fresh rumours sparked talk of his possible return to the Oscars.

Social media posts claimed that the 57-year-old actor’s long-standing ban had been lifted and that he would take the stage to apologise to Chris Rock for the infamous slap in 2022.

Fans took no time to share the news but sadly the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hasn’t confirmed the possible appearance of the actor just yet.

However, there are no such official words about an invitation, appearance or apology is planned as well.

The Men in Black actor’s ban came right after he left Rock complete stunned during the live Oscars broadcast, shocking viewers around the world.

Will Smith has been banned from attending Oscars for almost ten years

The Academy, moreover, decided that he should be blocked from attending any events, including the Oscars for almost like ten years.

After that viral incident that left millions of people in shock, Smith publicly apologised a few times, including a video where he admitted fault and expressed regret.

Those apologies were personal and not connected to the Academy.

Despite the posts online, there is no such evidence that Smith’s status has changed. For now, he remains banned from the Oscars.