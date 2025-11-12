King Charles' problems not over yet as new bombshell from Andrew, Fergie awaits

‘Disgraced’ Andrew, Sarah Ferguson find new plan to raise finance amid downfall

King Charles’ problems over his brother, the “disgraced” Andrew, and his ex‑wife Sarah Ferguson are not over yet.

According to New Idea Magazine, the former Duke and Duchess of York have reportedly found a new way to raise finances amid their downfall.

An insider told the publication that the former couple is considering selling royal family heirlooms to pay their bills.

They told the publication that Andrew and Sarah are “panicking” over how “they’ll pay their bills going forward.”

“So Andrew is plotting to cash in by selling off precious family heirlooms, including jewels, letters, and photographs, bequeathed to him by the late Queen Elizabeth II,” the insider made the bombshell reveal.

“But Fergie is the one who is truly sitting on a goldmine, thanks to her friendship with the late Princess Diana," they added.

This comes after Charles took a surprising step against the former Duke and removed all of his royal titles, including Prince and Duke of York and ordered him to vacate the Royal Lodge.

Sharing the reaction of the Andrew and Sarah, an insider said they were "blindsided."

“They never imagined Charles could be so steely. So now they’re left to pick up the pieces," they added.

However, the source said that the palace will be “watching them closely."