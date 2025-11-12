Prince Andrew ‘oddly liberated' after losing royal titles, ready to date again

'Disgraced' Andrew ready to enjoy dating life after royal title removal

Former prince Andrew is said to be feeling “oddly liberated” and ready to enjoy life beyond the palace walls following humiliating royal titles’ removal.

King Charles’ brother, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is ready to embrace his new reality despite ongoing scandal around his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

According to Radar Online, the friends of former Duke of York said the disgraced royal is joking about joining dating apps, visiting pubs and hosting parties as he adjusts to being a private citizen.

They said Andrew feels "freer than he's been in decades,” adding, "Andrew's mood has done a complete 180. He keeps saying it's a weight off his shoulders not having to play the royal anymore.”

“He's making jokes about signing up for dating apps, hitting the pub like a regular guy, even throwing parties again. For someone who's been publicly humiliated, he seems oddly cheerful."

Andrew has also been asked to vacate his 30-room royal mansion and instead of learning his lesson, the insider said he is already "turning the humiliation into opportunity."

One of his longtime associates told the publication that he is “calling this his big reset” and “is now introducing himself as 'Mr. Windsor' and insists he's more down-to-earth these days.”

“He laughs that being a commoner suits him – he can live like everyone else, only with a nicer bottle on the table.

"He's talking about traveling again, maybe spending time in places like the Middle East, and surrounding himself with non-royal friends.

“He keeps saying he's free at last – no rules, no restrictions, no palace drama."