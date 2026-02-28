Prince William, Kate take reins to steer monarchy through stormy waters

The senior members of the royal family have sped up their activities to steer the monarchy through stormy waters as Andrew fallout is worsening.

The future monarch, Prince William, and his wife Princess Kate have embarked on a mission to transform adversity into unity, reaching out to the puplic to turn attention to their posotive actions amid Andrew's downfall.

In a bold move towards healing, the Prince and Princess of Wales made an unexpected walk to mingle with the crowd in a spirit that had been missing since the coronation.

The royals received warm support from locals in the Welsh town of Llanidloes.

Members of the public lined the streets in the wet conditions to cheer on the future King and Queen. The enthusiasm was seen for the first time since King Charles crowning ceremany in 2023.

The royal couple have attempted to distance themselves from the scandal rocking the Royal Household and continuing with their "unchanged" public duties.

It seems as they have been given the reign by the King to regain the shine towards the monarch with their people-freindly activiiews and nature.

The walkabout was unscheduled, and took place after the royal couple had travelled to The Hanging Gardens, a community hub focused on resilience and creativity.

Seeing the school children, Kate and William ordered their car to stop - taking part in an unscheduled walkabout for a reported 25 minutes.

One group of school children caught Prince William's attention by waving an Aston Villa FC scarf, a football team he has supported since he was a child.

"That’s a great way to get my attention," he told them.

The couple's walk comes amid growing tension within the family as the monarch is being overly cautious amid Andrew saga.

He's facing pressure to remove his brother as a Counsellor of State.

Counsellors of State are called upon to deputise on behalf of the monarch, if they are abroad, become ill or are incapacitated.

Currently, Counsellors of State are: Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

After Andrew's arrest, there have been calls to remove him from the line of succession, but now the spotlight is turning on his continued position.