Prince Harry avoids clash with William with wise strategy

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left fans in surprise with their unexpected trip to Jordan alongside a delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Sussexes caught everyone off guard with their announcement about the tour just hours before they jetted off to the Middle East country.

In the past, the Montecito-based couple have been accused of stealing the thunder of their royal relatives when it comes to carrying out high profile visits.

But this time, Harry took a different approach, highlighting his public-friendly initiatives instead of indulging in a new war with his estranged brother.

Just weeks ago, the future monarch, Prince William, also visited the Middle East on a diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Sussexes avoided to steal the Prince of Wales's thunder and travelled to Jordan days after William's return to the UK.

Royal expert Jennie Bond weighed in on Harry's wise decision, saying: "I understand that they gave advanced notice of this trip to Buckingham Palace, so it is encouraging that they seem to be trying to coordinate with the royal diaries."

The former BBC correspondent seemingly lauded the Duke's efforts to avoid clash with his brother as she claimed, "It might have been awkward if this visit had come before William’s trip to Saudi Arabia, but by going afterwards it seems to me that Harry and Meghan are showing they are now sensitive to potential clashes."

At the end of the trip, Harry gave a rare TV interview to Channel 4 News, where he said food and medical aid corridors need to be opened to help people in Gaza.

Harry's efforts to ease the suffering of the community reminded the royal expert of his late mother Princess Diaian, saying: "Like his mother, Harry is at heart a humanitarian, and I think all he wants to do is use the influence he has to improve people’s lives and draw attention to some of the conflict areas in the world.

She also urged the people support his work, requesting: "That’s a noble aspiration, and I hope people don’t sneer at his and Meghan‘s efforts."

During his TV interview in the country, Harry ignored the mention of his uncle Andrew and wider family, choosing instead to focus on the purpose of the trip.

Harry's gestures suggest he has decided to avoid further escalation with his royal relatives, supporting his family through the Andrew-Epstein storm. His strategic trip shifts focus from royal crisis to hope.