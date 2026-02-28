 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan's secret move ignites hope for William reunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s quiet gesture could melt frosty ties with Prince William

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 28, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan’s secret move ignites hope for William reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan’s secret move ignites hope for William reunion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to have taken a wise step towards a reconciliation with the royals, particularly with the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry, who has not been on speaking terms with his brother Prince William, has been making efforts to thaw the icy relations since last year. While he was able to meet with King Charles, the brothers remained estranged.

With Harry and Meghan’s latest two-day visit to Jordan, to oversee the humanitarian work done by the country for refugees from Syria and Gaza, a royal expert noted a secret move the Sussexes made to steer clear of royal drama.

“I understand that they gave advance notice of this trip to Buckingham Palace, so it is encouraging that they seem to be trying to coordinate with the royal diaries,” former royal correspondent Jennie Bond said.

The trip had come just two weeks after Prince William had visited Saudi Arabia for a crucial three-day visit.

“It might have been awkward if this visit had come before William’s trip to Saudi Arabia, but by going afterwards it seems to me that Harry and Meghan are showing they are now sensitive to potential clashes.”

She also noted to The Mirror that the Jordan visit had been “natural” as they would like to see the results of the donations that they had made to WHO projects via their Archewell Foundation – now renamed to Archewell Philanthropies.

The expert also claimed that Harry and Meghan have had time to settle in after their royal exit and have their priorities “sorted out”.

This could suggest that the royals and the Sussexes could work in tandem, especially when there is a crisis situation. This also indicates that there is still hope for a Harry and William reunion.

Prince William, Kate take reins to steer monarchy through stormy waters
Prince William, Kate take reins to steer monarchy through stormy waters
Prince Harry takes strong stance as reporter asks about Andrew arrest
Prince Harry takes strong stance as reporter asks about Andrew arrest
King honours Princess Anne as key meeting decides plans for crucial problem
King honours Princess Anne as key meeting decides plans for crucial problem
Duke of Kent marks 90 years of service with biography launch in London
Duke of Kent marks 90 years of service with biography launch in London
Princess Beatrice is back on London streets after upsetting phase
Princess Beatrice is back on London streets after upsetting phase
King Charles office issues important statement amid health concerns
King Charles office issues important statement amid health concerns
Duchess Sophie keeps the momentum going in Nairobi
Duchess Sophie keeps the momentum going in Nairobi
Andrew's shocking request puts King Charles to test
Andrew's shocking request puts King Charles to test