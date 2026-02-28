Prince Harry, Meghan’s secret move ignites hope for William reunion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to have taken a wise step towards a reconciliation with the royals, particularly with the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry, who has not been on speaking terms with his brother Prince William, has been making efforts to thaw the icy relations since last year. While he was able to meet with King Charles, the brothers remained estranged.

With Harry and Meghan’s latest two-day visit to Jordan, to oversee the humanitarian work done by the country for refugees from Syria and Gaza, a royal expert noted a secret move the Sussexes made to steer clear of royal drama.

“I understand that they gave advance notice of this trip to Buckingham Palace, so it is encouraging that they seem to be trying to coordinate with the royal diaries,” former royal correspondent Jennie Bond said.

The trip had come just two weeks after Prince William had visited Saudi Arabia for a crucial three-day visit.

“It might have been awkward if this visit had come before William’s trip to Saudi Arabia, but by going afterwards it seems to me that Harry and Meghan are showing they are now sensitive to potential clashes.”

She also noted to The Mirror that the Jordan visit had been “natural” as they would like to see the results of the donations that they had made to WHO projects via their Archewell Foundation – now renamed to Archewell Philanthropies.

The expert also claimed that Harry and Meghan have had time to settle in after their royal exit and have their priorities “sorted out”.

This could suggest that the royals and the Sussexes could work in tandem, especially when there is a crisis situation. This also indicates that there is still hope for a Harry and William reunion.