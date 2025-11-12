Kate's efforts by hell or high water to protect Prince George's inheritance comes out

Kate Middleton determinant bid to protect her son’s inheritance comes to light

Kate Middleton’s attempts at protecting the inheritance of her son Prince George has just been brought into the spotlight.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner is the expert that made all these comments public, and they have come during his interview with Fox News Digital.

The conversation began with the expert hailing the future Queen for her efforts towards the continuation and preservation of the royal line, down to her husband and son.

So much so that the expert even called her “a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen.”

He also summed up her resolve into “a smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private”. Given how much she works behind the scenes to “protect the destinies of her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand.”

Near the end he also said, “she is determined to create the right image constantly. I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed.”



