King Charles and Idris Elba celebrate rising young talent at theatre milestone

King Charles was joined by Idris Elba for a special visit to the National Youth Music Theatre in London on Thursday as the celebrated institution marked its 50th anniversary.

The King and the actor spent time watching students take part in a series of lively workshops and rehearsals, meeting young performers, musicians and creative teams who are currently training with the organisation.

The pair chatted with students about their performances, creative ambitions and experiences within the theatre programme.

Following the workshops, the King took centre stage to cut a celebratory anniversary cake, surrounded by students and staff marking the organisation’s milestone year.

He later spent time greeting participants individually, posing for photographs and hearing firsthand how the National Youth Music Theatre has shaped their confidence and career aspirations.

The charity traces its origins back to 1976, when director and playwright Jeremy James Taylor staged The Ballad of Salomon Pavey with young performers from Belmont School in Mill Hill.

Over the years, the theatre has nurtured countless talented performers, including notable alumni such as Jude Law, Stephen Graham, Toby Jones, Amara Okereke, Callum Scott Howells, and, of course, Sir Idris Elba, who joined the King for today’s celebrations.