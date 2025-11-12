Prince William prasied by Jacinda Ardern after dealing with Andrew issue

Prince William prasied by Jacinda Ardern after Earthshot Prize ceremony

Prince William is spearheading environmental activism after dealing with the Andrew scandal.

William has become a leading voice for environmental preservation via his Earthshot Prize, which finds and empowers people with innovative ideas to solve environmental problems.

The Prince of Wales was recently in Brazil for the award ceremony of Earthshot Prize, which awards five winners a sum of £1 million each.

"He’s leaving Rio with a renewed sense of optimism about what Earthshot can deliver. We’re seeing the impact Earthshot finalists are delivering. The momentum is really feeling unstoppable," a palace source told People.

William, who spent his days in Brazil mingling with innovators, world leaders and young activists, was praised for his efforts by Jacinda Ardern, the former New Zealand prime minister and an Earthshot trustee.

She said, “He’s pretty consistent. It’s been, ‘How do we do more? How do we scale? How do we better support the finalists?’ ”

William left for Brazil after it was announced that King Charles had initiated the official process to remove the titles of his brother Andrew.

According to Palace sources, William urged his dad to deal with his scandal-ridden brother sooner rather than later.

“There was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache,” the mole said.

Another source said: “He would want it dealt with as quickly as possible.”