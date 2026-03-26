'Proud' King Charles publicly supports Camilla: 'Stern message for Harry'

King Charles gave a proud look to his beloved wife Queen Camilla as she delivered a speech at Clarence House, seemingly sending a message to Prince Harry about where his priorities lie.

The Queen organised a star-studded reception for her inaugural Queen’s Reading Room Medal. Several renowned figures, including Hollywood stars Sigourney Weaver and Stanley Tucci, took part in the event.

Moreover, a host of literary legends such as Jeffrey Archer, Richard Osman, Robert Harris, Lee Child and Jojo Moyes were also presented.

The monarch, alongside the Duchess of Gloucester, also attended the meaningful reception.

Camilla and Charles interacted with the guests and finalists in a heartfelt manner.

As per Rebecca English, the royal couple presented the inaugural National Reading Hero Medal and the Local Reading Hero Medal to the winners, Selina Brown, founder of the Black British Book Festival, and Liz Waterland, who saved a community library facility.

The moment that grabbed the attention of netizens was the King's proud look at his Queen when she was delivering her speech.

Camilla said that the success of her online reading community was something "beyond anyone’s wildest dreams, especially mine!"

She expressed gratitude towards "brilliant" writers who "have done so much for us all. You, and your books, really do make life better."

Notably, King showed public support to his wife after Harry and Camilla's feud resurfaced over Tom Bower's 'brainwashed' comments.