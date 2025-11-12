Meghan Markel shares trailer for new project with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle on Wednesday shared the trailer for Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, a documentary short produced by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.

Ross Dinerstein, Rebecca Evans and Geeta Gandbhir are also among the producers.

It's been directed by Moses Bwayo, director of Bobbi Wine: The People’s President, and David Vieira Lopez.

The synopsis reads: "In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope. Masaka Kids Africana takes viewers beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future."

The documentary short debuts December 9 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's holiday installment of her show "With Love, Meghan" arrive on Netflix on December 3.

Meghan recently shared the poster of the show with caption saying, "Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December."







