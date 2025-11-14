King Charles' ‘bridge reign' turns into into ‘a successful walk' down a tightrope

King Charles’ efforts on the tightrope of leadership comes into view on his birthday

Amid claims by royal biographer Robert Hardman that King Charles’ rein is getting marred by nothing more than scandal, there are many who have come forward to hail his unexpected achievements.

The first of them being royal author Tina Brown who spoke to Reuters about everything and siad, “I think Charles's reign has been a sort of unexpected triumph so far.”

Reason being “he had the benefit, I suppose, of low expectations. We all kind of thought, this is the bridge reign, it'll just be sort of bumbling along until we get to the glamour of William.”

But in the short time since his ascension as King, “actually, I think that he has really excelled on the world stage as a great statesman,” she admitted.

A similar comment has come via royal commentator Afua Hagan as well.

This expert pointed out the surprisingly hard line King Charles has had to walk when it comes to dealing with many a world leaders because on one side “You have to keep President Trump happy because you want favourable trade deals for the United Kingdom.”

“But you have to also keep Canada happy because you're head of state of that country - it's a very, very difficult tightrope to walk. But he does it, and he does it well.”

For those unversed, this birthday marks 77th years since the monarch was born to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Despite his reign being shorter than his mother who took the throne in her 20s, the King has shown solidarity with Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, “while also cementing Britain's economic ties with the United States” according to the outlet.

There have also been shows of support made to Canada as previously mentioned but was marked with a ‘highly symbolic step’ where the monarch opened the Canadian parliament in May, that too in the middle of trade tensions that arose with US president Donald Trump.

But that does not conclude all the feathers in his cap because King Charles also made history when he decided to pray alongside Pope Leo during his visit to the Vatican just a while ago, making that the first moment of joint worship since King Henry VIII broke with Rome in 1534.