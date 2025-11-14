Prince William 'pressures' King Charles on Andrew controversy

Prince William demands 'no leniency' on Andrew row

As King Charles turns 77, he is dogged by his brother Andrew's scandals. Now, a royal expert claims that the monarch's son, Prince William, is behind the scenes calling for strict action against his uncle.



"Prince William is said to be demanding that all these revelations mean not showing any leniency towards Andrew," Ian Pelham Turner tells Fox News Digital.

He continues that the disgraced former royal prince is now fully sidelined as his brother's love for him sank.

"Andrew is sidelined. But the king wonders how he can preserve the monarchy from this latest twist, knowing that further recriminations may continue. Brotherly love between them is at an all-time low."

Another royal expert, Hilary Fordwich, believes Andrew, despite his humiliation, has not left what she described as his "privileged attitude."

"While Andrew, of course, will always remain his brother, now that he’s a private citizen, the king is likely to further publicly distance himself," she adds.

"We won’t be seeing Andrew at any birthday festivities. He’s actually made it worse for himself due to his pride and pervasively privileged attitude, thinking he’s still entitled," the observer notes.

It is worth noting that the latest crisis in the royal family sparked after Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexual assault when she was a minor in her posthumously published memoir.