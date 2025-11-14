Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘Stranger Things': ‘I think the show deserves it'

Gaten Matarazzo gushes over ‘Stranger Things’: ‘The show deserves it'

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, has just gushed over the new season and all that it deserves due to its size, scale and amount of time it took to even shoot.

The star shared everything during the London premiere red carpet and explained everything to Reuters.

“It's, like, TV never really is represented on this scale,” he started by saying.

“And I think that's why the theatrical release is really exciting for the last episode. I feel really excited about it, I think the show deserves it.”

Before signing off, he also added, “I just think that the fans who watch this also appreciate the scale that they get to do so on and how much time and energy is put into it."

Even actor Linda Hamilton, who plays the character of Dr. Kay, echoed similar sentiments but gave fans an idea of just how vast things seem because of “the size of the show. I mean, we all, I've done big shows. I've done big shows but nothing just to the scale of this show.”

Reason being “we took a year to shoot eight episodes and a major big film, only take six months. So sort of, keeping myself ready for a whole year to answer that call and go was different and exciting, too.”