Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley face marriage crisis after big flop

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie's latest movie faced major flop at the box office

Geo News Digital Desk
November 14, 2025

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley 'reeling' as career blow hits marriage

Margot Robbie is said to be reeling following the embarrassing performance of her latest movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

According to a Radar Online report, the actress' latest movie crisis is heaping pressure onto her marriage with producer Tom Ackerley.

An insider said, "This has turned into a big, hard-to-ignore black eye for Margot and Tom and they don't have anybody to blame but each other."

Adding, "Technically, the movie is not a product of their production company, LuckyChap, but Big Bold would not have gotten made at all if Margot hadn't signed up for the film as her follow-up to Barbie."

Notably, the decision was made by Margot and Tom both. "Worse than the mixed and downbeat reviews is the absolutely miserable box office, and the finger-pointing and blame games have already begun."

The source noted that couples often fall apart over this stuff and Margot and Tom are now feeling "pressure" around their next film: the adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

"It's hard to understate how important that one is to their future in Hollywood and their future as a couple," they said.

However, the film is said to be looking far from the surefire success that Barbie became.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley tied the knot in December 2016.

