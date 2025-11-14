Lucien Laviscount plays coy about Alfie, Emily romance in 'Emily in Paris' season 5

Lucien Laviscount gets honest about Alfie, Emily romance in 'Emily in Paris' season 5

Lucien Laviscount is teasing the unexpected twists in season 5 of Emily in Paris.

"Expect the unexpected," Laviscount, 33, who plays Alfie, told Us Weekly while teasing the plot in season 5.

"I know that when I first got the pilot [for the season 5 premiere], I was taken aback a little bit," he shared candidly.

"But again, the Emily in Paris universe just keeps on churning out great stuff," he teased. "I leave all my fate in the writers. This season is a fun one."

The coming season follows Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) move to Rome for the Rome branch of the marketing firm she works for in Paris. Her on-and-off lover Chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) also plans to follow her there. Alfie, who’s also a past love interest of Emily’s, is also set to be in the new season.

Laviscount didn’t rule out getting back together with Emily in the future.

"Time will tell all," he said of another possible love triangle. "I’m just happy I get to come back and work with these people every season."

Ashley Park, who plays Emily’s best friend Mindy Chen, echoed Laviscount’s comments, saying, "What I’ll say is that was a teaser [that Netflix released] and that was only in Rome. We also filmed in Paris and Venice so that was truly a teaser."

"This gives you a taste of the tone and what you can be excited for in the first couple of episodes," she added. "But there’s a lot more. The best is yet to come."

Emily in Paris season 5 will stream on Netflix from December 18, on Netflix.