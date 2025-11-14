 
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene show up jointly for the Monégasque Red Cross

November 14, 2025

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s most recent engagement at the Monégasque Red Cross has just seen them team up.

For those unversed, this happened in celebration of National Day in Monaco and saw them handing out festive packages to seniors of the Principality at the headquarters of the Monaco Red Cross.

Furthermore, the parcels, made up of sweet and savory treats, will also be distributed to elderly residents of neighboring towns—Beausoleil, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, La Turbie, Peille, and Cap-d’Ail—through their social services.

For those unversed, the caption that went along with the post also says, “A moment filled with emotion, sharing, and kindness, also marked by the presence of Camille Gottlieb, a symbol of solidarity and of the beautiful tradition that links the Princely Family to the Monaco Red Cross.”

