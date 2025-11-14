 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Travis Barker's 50th birthday

Geo News Digital Desk
November 14, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian on Friday led birthday tributes to her husband Travis Barker by sharing a couple of photos with an endearing message on Instagram.

"Happy 50th birthday to my handsome husband!! Grateful, generous, real, raw, dedicated, devoted, family man, talented, survivor, everything… just some of the words used to describe you by those who know you best," she began.

Kourtney added, "The leader of our family. My home. You inspire me every single day to be a better person. It is an honor to be your wife, and the greatest joy to live life by your side. I am so happy to celebrate you today baby! I love you beyond any words could ever tell."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married on May 15, 2022, at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple  held an additional, extravagant wedding ceremony a week later in Portofino, Italy. 

Barker's 50th birthday comes just days after his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, celebrated her 70th birthday in a star-studded party.

