Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift

Blake Lively once again ignored Taylor Swift as the singer released the the trailer for "End of an Era"

Geo News Digital Desk
November 15, 2025

Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift
Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift 

Blake Lively's Like on Taylor Swift's Instagram post announcing the release of her album "The Life of a Show Girl" on October 3 sparked hopes of a thaw in their frosty relationship.

Many people thought Lively would continue engaging with the singer's future social media posts as she had in the past.

However, this doesn't seem to be the case as the actress has once again chosen not to Like Taylor Swift's recent release of the trailer for "End of an Era", a docuseries about her Eras tour.

Blake Lively once again ignores Taylor Swift

The actress ignored Taylor's post shared a couple of days ago despite being active on Instagram, leaving her fans confused about the actor's  intentions especially after hinting at reconnecting with the singer. 

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's feud started after the singer was dragged into the Gossip Girl actor's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In her lawsuit, Lively accused her It Ends With Us co‑star Baldoni of sexual harassment and waging a smear campaign against he

When Baldoni launched a countersuit against Lively, his legal team made allegations that thrust Swift into the spotlight.

Lively was accused by Baldoni's lawyers of having inappropriately leveraged her friendship with Swift during the production of It Ends With Us.

Swift was initially subpoenaed in the case, though Baldoni's team later withdrew this request.


