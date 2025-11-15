Kourtney Kardashian expecting second child with Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian sparks excitement with major pregnancy hint

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have sparked excitement among fans.

Celebrating her husband Travis on his birthday, the reality TV star has seemingly dropped a major hint about second pregnancy.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kourtney posted photos from Travis' birthday celebration.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together in November 2023

However, one photo caught everyone's attention as it showed Travis holding a pair of baby shoes while hugging Kourtney.

Fans flooded the comments section with one writing, "What do the baby shoes mean?"

Meanwhile another added, "Wait what’s w the baby shoes is Kourtney pregnant again?"

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023.

Notably, the couple have reportedly been open to another child together. Previously a source told In Touch, "Kourtney has been very open about wanting another baby with Travis and they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop."

"But if that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table," they added.