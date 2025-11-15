 
Jennifer Aniston 'very excited' about Jim Curtis

November 15, 2025

Jim Curtis makes Jennifer Aniston feel completely grounded
The Friends alum Jennifer Aniston and her beau Jim Curtis continue to enjoy their new romance.

Insiders told People Magazine about the couple's relationship, sharing that "their relationship is different."

The source said Aniston is "very excited" about her relationship with Curtis.

"It's obvious that she admires him. She talks about how he has amazing energy, and she loves what he does for living, because it truly helps people, including herself," the source added.

They went on to note that Curtis is "kind and grounded" and Aniston feels "very safe with him."

"She's really in a great place," the source noted.

Additionally, the duo also share similar interests. "They both liked little rituals and moments that are grounding. They are both into symbolism," the tipster told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Jennifer Aniston went Instagram official with Jim Curtis. "Happy birthday my love. Cherished," The Morning Show star wrote for her boyfriend on his 50th birthday.

