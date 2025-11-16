Pusha T and Virginia Williams announce baby no. 2

Pusha T says baby no. 2 is coming in 2026

Pusha T and his wife, artist Virginia Williams, are expecting their second child.

The couple announced the baby news on Friday as Williams posted a photo of her baby bump in a black-and-white outfit while standing inside the gallery hosting her latest exhibition.

“2nd masterpiece on the way… God is good,” she wrote on Instagram. The couple, already parents to 5-year-old son Nigel Brixx Thornton, has also revealed that the next-born will be another boy.

In her artist statement, Williams described the collection as a tribute to the beauty rituals, memories, and cultural traditions that shaped her childhood home.

Pusha T, born Terrence Thornton, also shared images from the exhibition and confirmed the baby’s gender. “Nigel, you ask and you shall receive… but this time it was mommy who made it happen,” he wrote.

“She prayed day and night, struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes.”

Addressing his son, the rapper added that becoming a big brother comes with “new responsibility, new standards, and new expectations,” and joked that Nigel will need to learn how to share his toys and treat the baby as “the new best friend that mommy gave you.”

He closed his message with a shoutout to his wife. “@babyginny thank you for my second baby boy… I hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 after more than a decade together, first met at an album release event in their hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their second baby boy is expected in spring 2026.