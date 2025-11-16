Princess Beatrice offers Sarah Ferguson home as palace pushes her out

Sarah Ferguson to relocate to daughter Beatrice’s home after Royal Lodge eviction

Sarah Ferguson to live with Princess Beatrice as palace prepares to throw her out along with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor over links to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke and Duchess of York have been ordered to vacate the 30-room mansion after King Charles took serious action against his brother Andrew.

With no permanent residence of her own, Fergie is now expected to relocate abroad and stay with her daughter Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank at their villa in Portugal.

Speaking with The Express, a royal expert revealed, “When in disgrace, it can be wise to go into exile.

“Sarah Ferguson, who has been banished from the Royal Family in disgrace, has reportedly decided to stay with her daughter, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in their home in Portugal.

"She was a disaster as a working royal; her debts and the scandals surrounding her became a cause celebre, but she had an ability to bounce back, which many admired.”

“She may well be involved in further scandal when the Epstein files are finally released,” the expert added. “The Palace have rightly made clear that someone so notorious for her shamelessly venal behaviour is now banished.

“The charities she was attached to have rejected her. She would undoubtedly be a useful witness for the FBI, relating what she knew of Epstein’s accomplices.

“Andrew is involved in further scandal as more compromising emails emerge, moving abroad is only sensible for her. There are many who hope she will not move back!”