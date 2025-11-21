Sarah Ferguson to reinvent herself with ‘raunchier' books after double royal blow

Sarah Ferguson considering major career shift after new book was shelved

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering a major shift in career as she is set to write “raunchier” books after her children’s book was shelved.

According to reports, the books titled, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, will no longer be sold after the publisher decided to pulp the title.

The book was originally scheduled for release on October 9 and later pushed to November 20, but it has now been removed from the publishing schedule and any printed copies will be recycled.

Following the major blow, the former Duchess of York will now be writing adult romantic fiction using an alias.

"There is a sense she feels boxed in. Writing under a pseudonym would let her test the waters without the baggage of her name,” a senior publishing figure told Radar Online.

"She has talked openly about wanting to reinvent herself," another insider said. "The idea of a raunchier series, something completely different, has definitely been floated."

According to an insider, Fergie wants to reinvent herself after suffering two major blows, losing royal titles and the Royal Lodge, due to her and her ex-husband Andrew's past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Losing the Lodge and losing the book at the same time has been a double blow. Reinvention is her coping mechanism,” they said.