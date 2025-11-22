Meghan Markle's recent move dubbed 'slap to late Queen's memory'

Meghan Markle slammed over recent 'cringeworthy' move

Meghan Markle’s latest move has been dubbed "cringeworthy" and "pathetic."

Meghan has come under fire for a recent antic she pulled during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar’s Kaitlyn Greenidge.

The interview took place at someone else’s house in Montecito. Kaitlyn revealed in the written cover story that when she arrived at the house, a manager announced Meghan as the Duchess of Sussex despite the interviewer being the only other person there.

The article read, "We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house."

Among others, royal commentator Lee Cohen has fiercely criticized the move, calling it "a slap to the beloved late Queen's memory."

He told the Express: "This is so cringeworthy that it could be another South Park episode."

"It's the kind of tone-deaf, ego-stroking nonsense that makes you wonder if she's auditioning for a role in her own bad fantasy fiction," he continued.

"A borrowed Upper East Side brownstone, and the only 'crowd' is a bemused journalist from Harper's Bazaar. Yet here comes the house manager, piping up like a Buckingham Palace footman: ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.’ To a couple of people... Not a ballroom full of dignitaries. Was she trying to turn a casual chat into a full-blown state entrance?"

He continued to savage the Duchess, saying, "Markle's out here cosplaying a duchess in someone's living room, pathetically clinging to that 'Duchess of Sussex' label like it's her last Birkin, a slap to the beloved late Queen's memory."

"Laughter is the kindest reaction to such swivel-eyed behaviour. If she wanted to be announced like royalty, she had already burned down the stage," he remarked.