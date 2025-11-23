 
Geo News

Meghan Markle branded 'empty person' over her 'Duchess Delusion'

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 23, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for being empty and shallow by a journalist.

The Duches of Sussex, who sat in with Harper’s Bazaar, and its writer Kaitlyn Greenidge. is hungry for validation.

ying: “We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house.”

Commenting on Greenidge's words the Daily Mail’s Maureen Callahan said: “Call her the Duchess of Delusion. In a new cover profile for Harper's Bazaar, in which Meghan Markle claims, yet again, to finally be free to tell her story — we've only heard this every hour, on the hour, since Megxit — we are treated to a tableau like no other. So much for Meghan's title meaning nothing."

"Clearly, it means everything to her — the only thing, aside from her ever-present victimhood, that makes her feel validated. Worthy. Important. What a ridiculous, empty person she is. How deeply uncool," she added.

