Minka Kelly raves about beau Dan Reynolds at Drew Barrymore Show

Minka Kelly sang praises for boyfriend Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons frontman, as she shared details about her love life.

The lovebirds have been in relationship since 2022, following Reynolds’s divorce from his ex-wife Aja Volkman.

In her appearance at the Drew Barrymore Show, the Titans actress, looked back on the time when she first met the Thunder hitmaker.

When the host asked if Reynolds has read excerpts from Kelly’s book, Tell Me Everything: A Memoir, before they met, Kelly admitted explaining that one of their mutual friend told them they should connect.

However, before they met in person, they FaceTimed and texted each other because she was out of country.

"And I accidentally just said, ‘What a crazy day today, I just turned in my final pages of my book,'" she recalled. "And he was like, ‘I wanna read it.'"

The Ransom Canyon actress she let him read, saying, "'You’ll either be terrified and run for the hills, or you’ll see the beauty in all of it.'"

Fortunately, Reynolds saw "beauty in all of it" which just brought them “closer.”

The Charlie’s Angels star and the Friday Night Lights actress conversation came after awkward Jenna Bush Hager’s interview on the Today show, where Kelly appeared to promote her new Holiday film, Champagne Problems.

During the discussion, Hager tried to direct the conversation towards her love life, however Kelly was left feeling uncomfortable.

After persisting her the host got the signal and changed the topic again, saying, "Okay, sounds like you don’t want to talk about it, that’s fine."

Kelly’s movie, Champagne Problems is now streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons will be continuing their Loom World Tour in Asia and USA in 2026.