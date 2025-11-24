Lizzo expresses concerns over current state of weight-loss culture

Lizzo has recently expressed her concerns over current state of body positivity and weight-loss culture.

The Pink crooner shares her thoughts about weight loss journey in her personal essay, published on Substack on November 23, titled, Why is everybody losing weight and what do we do? Sincerely, a person who’s lost weight.

In her candid article, Lizzo addressed discussion around weight loss trend, revealing she was also motivated to shed a few pounds for not getting overshadowed by her fatness.

“People could not see my talent as a musician because they were too busy accusing me of making ‘being fat’ my whole personality,” wrote the 37-year-old.

Truth Hurts crooner admitted that she had to work “against ‘mammy’ tropes by being hypersexual and vulgar because being a mammy by definition is being desexualized”.

Interestingly, Lizzo noted that they are in an era “where the bigger girls are getting smaller because they’re tired of being judged”

The songstress explained that plus-sized models are “no longer” getting booked for model gigs, which is why, there had been a boom in Ozempic use.

Unfortunately, Lizzo mentioned that over-sized women “are becoming erased in the age of weight-loss drugs”.

Meanwhile, About Damn Time singer, who currently weighs over 200lbs, also opened up that shestarted losing weight in 2023 due to severe depression.

In the end, the songstress said that there’s a lot of work to do, to undo “the effects of the Ozempic boom”.

“I want us to allow the body positive movement to expand and grow far away from the commercial slop it's become. Because movements move,” she concluded.